Maser CEO Prateek Suri joins Africa’s billionaire club at $1.4 billion

Lagos, Nigeria | THE INDEPENDENT & AGENCIES | Prateek Suri, the dynamic founder and CEO of Maser Group and MDR Investments, has officially joined Africa’s top 20 billionaires, with a net worth of $1.4 billion, according to the latest CEO Today Billionaire’s List: Africa’s Richest People in 2025. This prestigious ranking, published recently by CEO Today Online and Standard Kenya, cements Suri’s status as Africa’s youngest billionaire and the richest business magnate of Indian origin in Africa.

Suri’s fortune has been built primarily through consumer electronics, with his company Maser Group seeing a valuation surpass $5 billion following its acquisition by SCG Shandong’s Chia and other prominent Asian funds. The CEO Today ranking reflects not only the acquisition deal but also the billionaire’s stakes in various companies and ventures across key industries.

Prateek Suri’s rise to billionaire status underscores his influence in Africa’s technology, mining, and infrastructure sectors. His ability to scale businesses and invest in high-growth markets has positioned him as one of the most formidable figures in the region’s economic transformation.

Popularly known as the “Technology Tiger of Africa,” Suri has led Maser Group’s expansion into consumer electronics, AI, and frontier technologies, while MDR Investments has played a crucial role in large-cap ventures spanning mining, infrastructure, shipping, and artificial intelligence (AI) across Africa and the globe.

Suri’s entrepreneurial journey is a testament to perseverance and foresight. Born in India, he successfully navigated Africa’s competitive business landscape to establish Maser Group as a dominant player in the consumer electronics space. His business acumen and aggressive growth strategies have made him a key influencer in Africa’s digital and industrial transformation.

His high-energy leadership style and commitment to innovation in manufacturing and technology have garnered attention from global investors and industry leaders. The CEO Today recognition highlights how Suri has consistently been at the forefront of Africa’s economic evolution, scaling new heights amid challenges.

At just 37 years old, Prateek Suri’s billionaire status marks the emergence of a new wave of young, visionary entrepreneurs shaping Africa’s economic future. His strategic approach, blending technological advancements with sustainable business practices, has paved the way for his continued success and influence in global markets.

With his net worth soaring to $1.4 billion, Prateek Suri is not just a name in Africa’s business elite but a force reshaping the continent’s technological and industrial landscape.

