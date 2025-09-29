Masaza Cup 2025 quarter-final opening round delivers fire and fury

Ntenjeru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The quest for the 2025 Masaza Cup intensified on Sunday as the quarter-finals kicked off with a display of pure passion and nail-biting drama. The first leg has set the stage for a thrilling return, with no team yet securing a safe passage to the semi-finals.

The day’s most decisive result came from the Kyaggwe Ssaza grounds, where the hosts delivered a commanding 2-0 victory over Ssese, putting one foot firmly in the next round. Meanwhile, Bugerere and Buluuli treated fans to a spectacular fight, with Bugerere emerging 2-1 victors. The heroics of Man of the Match Mike Katumwa, who opened the scoring, and a crucial goal from Osman Mayanja, sealed the hard-fought win.

In a tense encounter, Buweekula snatched a 1-0 victory against Busujju with an edge-of-the-seat finish, while Mawokota and Ssingo battled to a gritty 0-0 stalemate, leaving that tie perfectly poised.

Reflecting on the electrifying start to the knockout stages while at the Bugerere game, Herbert Ndugga, Pilsner King Representative, stated that “since the season started in June, we have been on the ground for the Pilsner Match Day Experience, giving fans an experience like no other. The pride and passion that we’ve witnessed from the open rounds right up to today is what motivates us to deepen our commitment to the Masaza Cup as we celebrate the unifying power of football.”

