Masaka security pardons 25 people arrested for violating COVID-19 guidelines

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security authorities in Masaka district have pardoned 25 people who had been arrested for defying COVID-19 control measures. The pardoned individuals were arrested in a Joint Security operation commanded by Masaka District Police Commander Bosco Bakashaba, to enforce COVID-19 directives issued by President Museveni.

Najib Owepukulu, the Officer-in-Charge of Masaka Central Police station says that the suspects were picked from the areas of Nyendo and Masaka town. Some of them were found moving during curfew time, others had opened up nonfood stores, while others were loitering with unclear intentions.

He says that besides the recently issued directives, some of these were also suspected for engaging other criminal activities that include, among others, burglary.

However, the District Security Committee led by Herman Ssentongo, the Resident District Commissioner pardoned the suspects and were released without any charges preferred against them. Ssentongo argues that the suspects were pardoned after showing remorse for their actions.

He, however, indicates the security organs will continue conducting operations in the area and arrest other people who may dare to violate the directives.

URN