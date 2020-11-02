Masaka man gets 35 years in jail for killing wife

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Masaka High Court has sentenced a man to 35 years jail term for killing his wife. Bennon Bangirana has been convicted for murder by High court judge Justice Victoria Nakintu Katamba.

Court heard that Bangirana on 22/9/14 at Bwezitiire village in Lwamagwa sub county in Rakai district murdered his wife Annet Nakyanzi in a domestic brawl. Bangirana who has spent 4 years and 9 months on remand has been added 31 years and 3 months to make it 35 years in jail.

Prosecution led by Jacob Nahurira told court that it all started after Nakyanzi failed to prepare fish Bangirana had brought home on the fateful night. Nakyanzi had reportedly cooked ground nuts and decided to keep the fish for the next day which angered Bangirana beating her up before strangling her to death.

Court also heard that Bangirana killed his wife as their 10-year-old son watched the domestic brawl in which Nakyanzi lost her life.

Akasa said that the incident left the minor traumatized and he is still living with trauma asking the court to give Bangirana a long custodial sentence to serve as an example to men that turn against their wives and kill them.

Regina Babukiika, the convict’s lawyer asked the court to give Bangirana a light sentence since he was remorseful for what had happened and he has a family he has to take care of since he is the family breadwinner.

He also told the court that Bangirana had spent 4 years and 9 months on remand asking the court to consider this period of time when giving a sentence to Bangirana.

The presiding Judge Nakintu said that the community is stuck with the challenge of domestic violence adding that the case of Bangirana should be an example to the public that taking someone’s life unlawfully is an offense but killing one’s wife is an abomination.

“Court is taking into consideration the 4 years and 9 months you have spent on remand and you’re hereby sentenced to 31 years and 3months imprisonment” she said.

******

URN