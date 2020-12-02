Masaka DP, NUP leaders bicker over Kyagulanyi’s campaign posters

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Disagreements have emerged between the Democratic Party-DP and National Unity Platform- NUP leaders in Masaka over campaign posters of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

The latest controversy is between the NUP campaign coordination committees in greater Masaka sub-region led by Florence Namayanja and DP vice president Fred Mukasa Mbidde who is now putting Kyagulanyi’s campaign posters alongside his.

Mbidde like a section of other DP structure leaders from Masaka declared support for Kyagulanyi and has recently plastered posters in the different corners of the town which has stirred a sharp disagreement between him and NUP supporters.

The coordinators are however accusing him of having suspicious intentions that are likely to create confusion among supporters and electorates.

Namayanja argues that despite having purely different party symbols, Mbidde has tagged Kyagulanyi onto the hoe, the Democratic Party-DP symbol which is deliberately intended to confuse the local NUP supporters.

Abed Bwanika, the NUP flag bearer for Kimanya-Kabonera Division MP seat and party coordinator in Masaka says they are suspecting hypocrisy in the conduct of some DP leaders who are claiming solidarity with Kyagulanyi’s presidential ambitions.

Mathias Mpuuga Nsamba, the Masaka Municipality MP and NUP deputy president in charge of the central region says that they find it difficult to freely relate with any groups or politicians whose objectives remain concealed to the NUP leadership.

He claims some that some politicians within the opposition are care agents of secrets schemes aimed at frustrating the NUP efforts ahead of the 2021 elections. He adds that they are hesitant to cooperate with anyone whose interests they are not certain of.

However, Mbidde who is contesting for Nyendo-Mukungwe division parliament seat on DP ticket against Mpuuga says they are unmoved by what he described as irrational threats by unpopular leaders.

Mbidde also accuses his detractors of using Kyagulanyi as a stepping stone for their political survival.

While canvassing support in Naludugavu garage, a ward in Masaka city on Monday, Mbidde said that he is the best person to popularize Kyagulanyi’s candidature.

*****

URN