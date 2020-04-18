Masaka COVID-19 taskforce delivers food to families in Nyendo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Masaka district Covid-19 taskforce has donated relief food to communities in Nyendo-Ssenyange division.

Nyendo-Ssenyange is one of three divisions making up Masaka municipality and accommodates thousands of underprivileged persons that live in the slums.

According to the Masaka Resident District Commissioner Herman Ssentongo also the chairperson of the district COVID-19 taskforce, they have received reports from leaders about the severity of the food crisis as a result of the lockdown.

Moses Ssekiwala, the LCI Chairperson for Kitaka cell says that the area comprises of women-headed families who are currently struggling to afford even a meal a day.

He explains that many people in the area are largely dependent on daily earnings from petty jobs.

Ssentongo says the task force has now resolved to give out food rations so far collected from well-wishers, to support the starving families in Nyendo.

He reveals that in addition to about three tons of maize flour from individuals and companies, the task force has also received Bananas from a local hotel operator.