Maruzi Ranch revitalized 40 years after collapse

Apac, Uganda | THE INDEPENENT | The government has revitalized the 64-square-mile Maruzi Ranch several years after its collapse. Maruzi Ranch, a government-owned facility located in Akokoro Sub-County, Apac District, was leased to Uganda Livestock Industries Limited in 1968 for a 99-year period. The purpose of the lease was to facilitate beef production.

However, the ranch collapsed during the insurgencies that began in 1985, following the second fall of Apollo Milton Obote’s government. The establishment of the 1995 Constitution, coupled with the enactment of the Land Act CAP 227, saw the ownership of the ranch revert to the government under the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Animal Industries.

In 2018, Uganda Livestock Industries Limited issued a 50-year leasehold title for 54 square kilometers of the ranch to Hillside Agricultural Limited for the cultivation of palm oil trees. Eight square miles of the land were allocated to the National Animal Genetic Resources Centre and Data Bank (NAGRC & DB) for animal breeding, while two square miles were given to the National Agricultural Research Organization (NARO) for research purposes.

Dr. Kenneth Omona, the State Minister for Northern Uganda, visited the ranch last week to assess the progress of government projects at Maruzi Ranch.

URN