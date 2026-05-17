Martyrs’ Day celebrations postponed

Kampala, Uganda | URN | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has announced the postponement of this year’s Uganda Martyrs’ Day commemorations, citing the risk posed by a growing Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and confirmed cross-border transmission into Uganda.

The annual event, traditionally held on June 3 at the Namugongo Martyrs Shrines, attracts hundreds of thousands of pilgrims from across Uganda and neighboring countries, particularly from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

This year’s celebrations were expected to draw even larger crowds, with religious groups and foot pilgrims already making their way to the shrines.

In a statement issued Sunday evening, President Museveni said the decision followed consultations with the national epidemic response task force and religious leaders.

“After consultations with the national epidemic response task force and religious leaders, we have decided to postpone the Martyrs’ Day to a later date, which will be communicated,” said Museveni in a statement posted on social media handles.

“This decision was made because Uganda receives thousands of pilgrims annually from Eastern Congo, which is currently experiencing an Ebola outbreak. To safeguard everyone’s lives, it is essential that this important event be postponed,” the statement added.

The President also urged pilgrims who had already begun their journeys to return home safely. He emphasized continued observance of precautionary measures, reporting of sick individuals, and seeking prompt medical care.

“I encourage those who had begun their journey to return home, continue observing the precautionary measures, report anyone who is sick, and encourage those who are ill to seek medical care. We regret any inconvenience caused, but the protection of life must come first.”

Eastern DRC’s Ituri Province is battling a new Ebola outbreak with reports of eight laboratory-confirmed cases, over 246 suspected cases, and around 80 suspected deaths as of mid-May.

Uganda has recorded at least one imported case, with a Congolese national dying in Kampala. The World Health Organization has declared the situation a public health emergency of international concern.

Health authorities are particularly concerned about the large-scale cross-border movement of pilgrims.

By the time of filing this report, a group of Congolese foot pilgrims from the Butembo-Beni Diocese arrived in Kasese District, with several more groups reported en route to Namugongo.

This is not the first time public health concerns have disrupted the event. Large-scale Martyrs’ Day celebrations were also halted during the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent viral spread.

Religious leaders and organizers of the 2026 event, including those from Uganda Christian University for the Anglican site and Kasese Diocese for the Catholic side, are expected to work with the government on rescheduling and ensuring safe alternative commemorations.

The government has assured the public that further details on the new date will be communicated once the epidemiological situation improves.