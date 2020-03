Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The coronavirus pandemic has prompted the administrators of Nakawa, Usafi, Nakasero, Wandegeya, and Kalerwe markets to lay strict to protect vendors and their clients from infection

Various markets have gazetted hand washing points at their entry and deployed personnel to ensure all people comply.

At some of the markets, some of the gates have been closed to control access. Kalerwe Freedom Market has suspended all roadside vendors.

