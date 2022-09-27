Market operators protest against street vendors in Fort Portal

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Traders from Kabundaire market in Fort Portal city are protesting against the presence of street vendors outside the market.

The traders say that they no longer receive clients as customers prefer to purchase items outside the market. They also accuse the city authorities of failing to block the operations of street vendors despite their numerous complaints.

On Tuesday, the traders closed the market and paraded their goods in a protest that attracted heavy police deployment.

The traders say that their colleagues sell goods cheaply along the streets, luring customers to purchase from them and shun the market. They add that since they pay a monthly market fee of 70,000-120,000 Shillings per stall, the city authorities should ensure that all vendors are allocated space within the market.

Stephen Lubega, the Kabundaire Market Chairperson says that traders who operate from inside the market have been complaining to him about the presence of the vendors operating outside the market.

He says that until they are evicted, the market vendors will continue demonstrating.

Michael Karwani, the Fort Portal City Principal Commercial Officer ordered all traders who have been operating from outside to immediately get stalls and start operating inside the market.

Karwani said that the sidewalks have been turned into makeshift shops by traders which not only obstruct pedestrians but also damage the road.

However, the traders who mainly deal in second-hand clothes and shoes asked the city authorities for a grace period of 90 days to leave the streets.

URN