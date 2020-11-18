Mao no show in Mubende

Mubende, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Democratic Party (DP) leaders in Mubende district were on Tuesday left disappointed after the party’s Presidential Candidate Norbert Mao cancelled his campaign tour.

Mao was expected to hold three campaign rallies in Mubende Municipality, Kasambya and Kiyonza Sub Counties.

Several DP supporters had turned up at three venues to welcome Mao but were frustrated when DP’s parliamentary flag bearer for Mubende Municipality and regional coordinator Ronald Muyini informed them that the campaigns had been cancelled after his car broke down.

Muyini says that the cancellation of the campaigns is a disappointment not only to the party flag bearers in the district but also voters who had been eagerly waiting for Mao since morning.

He asked DP supporters in Mubende not to lose hope but support Mao‘s presidential bid and all DP flag bearers in the district.

Alex Mugisha the Mubende district DP youth coordinator on the other hand says that they would not stop waiting for Mao until when he will turn up.

This is the second time Mao is cancelling his campaign tours. Last week on Wednesday, DP leaders and supporters of the Democratic Party in Kasese District were left stranded after Mao failed to show up for his campaigns. He, however, showed up three days later to launch his manifesto.

****

URN