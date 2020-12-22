Mao has made us look like jokers – Mpigi DP supporters

Mpigi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Democratic party supporters and leaders in Mpigi district are frustrated by the party presidential flag bearer Norbert Mao skipping the presidential campaigns yet the exercise was given very little time.

Although they contend that he is a good public speaker, Mao has not given the campaign exercise the due respect it deserves, claiming that he cannot campaign in all the districts within the stated 60 days.

The campaigns officially started on 9th November and are expected to end on 12th January as elections are to be held a day later.

Fred Male the party flag bearer for Mpigi LC5 seat says that apart from the information aired on radio and on social media platforms about Mao’s campaign program in the district, there is no official communication from party headquarters notifying the leaders at the district level to mobilize the communities the president general would address.

According to the presidential campaign program drafted by the electoral commission and agreed upon by all the eleven candidates in the race, Mao was scheduled to campaign in Mpigi, Butambala and Gomba today but he did not show up in any of the districts mentioned.

However, when contacted for a comment Mao did not respond to our repeated calls but the party spokesperson Okoler Opio said that his boss had travelled to Busia for a burial and therefore he would not be in position to meet the campaign schedule for Mpigi, Butambala and Gomba districts on Monday.

“The earliest he will be resuming campaigns in Wednesday this week,” Opio told Uganda Radio Network.

On Tuesday, Mao was scheduled to campaign in Masaka and Kalungu districts according to the electoral Commission program and he would be campaigning in Masaka city and Bukomansimbi district on Wednesday. It should be recalled that on Sunday, Mao suspended his campaign in Kampala and Wakiso districts in order to attend the burial of Kyotera woman MP Robinah Ssentongo who passed away late last week.

Male says that the electorate is now looking at Democratic Party in the presidential race as jokers an image which he thinks should be rectified in the remaining few days to the election date.

He also wants Mao to step aside and leave the party leadership to the people who can run its activities even during hectic moments like presidential elections.

Emmanuel Mabiriizi also a party sympathizer has faulted Mao for continuing to miss out on his own campaign schedules in different districts yet he started late when other candidates with whom he is competing had already started.

Mabiriizi says that Mao’s approach to the 2021 presidential campaigns does not attract party supporters to vote for him.

********

URN