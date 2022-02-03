Mane destroys Burkina Faso as Senegal marches into final

🔴 AFCON SEMIS

✳ Senegal 3 Burkina Faso 1

Yaounde, Cameroon | THE INDEPENDENT | Sadio Mane was man of the match as Senegal brushed aside Burkina Faso 3-1 to storm the AFCON final on Wednesday. The Lions of Teranga reach the TotalEnergies AFCON final for the second successive time.

Defender Abdou Diallo started the party for the 2019 losing finalists when he calmly slotted in from close range on 71 minutes.

The PSG defender kept his cool inside the Burkinabe box after Koulibaly’s volley fell on his path before guiding his shot past substitute keeper Soufiane Ouedraogo.

The West African derby lived up to it’s billing at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaoundé with Senegal having two penalty claims turned down following VAR reviews.

With an eventful first half which saw the two teams cancelled each other in the middle of the park. Saliou Ciss came close for the Lions of Teranga with low fierce drive past Koffi’s far post on 14 minutes.

Edouard Mendy pulled a smart low save on towards his right to deny Burkinabe forward Hassane Bande seven minutes before the break.