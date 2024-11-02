Manchester United confirm Amorim as new manager

LONDON, UK | Xinhua | Manchester United on Friday confirmed Portugal’s Ruben Amorim as the club’s new manager, replacing Erik ten Hag who was sacked earlier in the week.

Amorim has signed a contract until June 2027 and will take up his new role on November 11, meaning that Ruud van Nistelrooy will remain in temporary charge for the club’s next three games.

Amorim’s former club Sporting Club de Portugal have confirmed they have received 11 million euros in compensation for the 39-year-old, who is considered one of the most promising young coaches in the game.

“Ruben is one of the most exciting and highly rated young coaches in European football. Highly decorated as both a player and coach, his titles include winning the Primeira Liga twice in Portugal with Sporting CP; the first of which was the club’s first title in 19 years,” read a statement on United’s website.

Amorim’s first game in charge will be a Premier League fixture away to recently promoted Ipswich Town, while his home debut is against Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League on November 28.

Amorim has had a meteoric rise as a coach, beginning with Portuguese lower league side Casa Pla before moving to Sporting Braga B, and then being promoted to lead the first team after only 11 matches.

He was Braga head coach for 13 games, helping them win the Portuguese League cup, before joining Sporting, who he then took to their first league title in 19 years in 2020-21 league title, and followed that up with last season’s league title to cement his reputation. ■