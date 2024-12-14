Manchester derby headlines weekend of drama in Premier League

LONDON, ENGLAND | Xinhua | A derby between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium arrives at a dramatic moment, with City manager Pep Guardiola facing his biggest crisis and United’s new coach, Ruben Amorim, grappling with challenges.

Last weekend’s 3-2 home defeat to Nottingham Forest highlighted the steep road ahead for Amorim.

City suffered a 2-0 defeat to Juventus in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, plagued by the same sluggish attacks and defensive errors that have defined their poor form over the last six weeks. Injuries to defenders Nathan Ake, John Stones, and Manuel Akanji, along with the suspension of Rico Lewis, have left City’s back line stretched thin. Meanwhile, Kyle Walker appears to be showing signs of decline.

United’s struggles defending set pieces in their loss to Forest underscore the defensive issues Amorim must address. Backroom instability isn’t helping the coach settle in, but Guardiola arguably faces more pressure heading into this clash.

League leader Liverpool pulled off a hard-fought win in Girona on Tuesday and faces another tough test Saturday, hosting a resilient Fulham. Liverpool will be without suspended midfielder Alexis Mac Allister as it looks to maintain its lead at the top of the table.

Arsenal hosts Everton, whose last match was a Dec. 4 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers after last weekend’s Merseyside derby was postponed due to bad weather. Bukayo Saka shone in Arsenal’s midweek win over Monaco, but Everton will aim to secure points with challenging matches against Chelsea, Manchester City, and Nottingham Forest looming.

Both Arsenal and Everton excel at set pieces. Arsenal has scored 23 goals from corners since last season, while more than half of Everton’s goals come from dead-ball situations.

Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa square off in what promises to be a competitive match between the fifth- and sixth-placed teams. Villa, hampered by midweek Champions League fatigue, will miss Leon Bailey due to injury, while Ollie Watkins is doubtful.

At the bottom of the table, relegation drama intensifies as Wolves face Ipswich Town. Both teams sit on just nine points from 15 games. Wolves coach Gary O’Neil could be sacked if his team suffers a fourth straight loss.

Elsewhere, Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy takes his side to St. James’ Park to face Newcastle United. Despite Leicester remaining unbeaten under Van Nistelrooy’s leadership, the team has allowed 47 shots in two games, offering Newcastle hope for a victory.

Crystal Palace, unbeaten in four matches, visits Brighton, whose coach Fabian Hurzeler has praised Palace boss Oliver Glasner as an inspiration from their time coaching in Germany.

Brentford aims to extend its strong away form at Stamford Bridge. Despite winning its last three visits there, this Chelsea side, unbeaten in seven matches and boasting 35 goals this season, poses a different challenge under coach Enzo Maresca.

Southampton, with just five points from 15 games, looks to climb the table at home against Tottenham. Saints coach Russell Martin has called his team’s position “hurtful” and “embarrassing,” while Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou faces pressure over his team’s inconsistent performances.

Finally, Bournemouth hosts West Ham in a battle of Basque coaches. Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth sits eighth, while Julen Lopetegui’s West Ham narrowly defeated Wolves on Monday. Another loss could reignite speculation about Lopetegui’s job security. Enditem.