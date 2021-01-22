Manchester City striker Aguero tests positive for COVID-19

London, England | THE INDEPENDENT | Manchester City forward Kun Aguero has tested positive for COVID-19, revealed the Argentine on Thursday.

Aguero, 32, has made only five appearances this season so far after coming back from a left knee injury sustained in June last year.

“After a close contact, I’ve been self-isolating and the latest test I took was positive for COVID-19,” tweeted the prolific forward. “I had some symptoms and I’m following doctor’s orders for recovery. Take care, everyone!”

Manchester City is currently second in the Premier League, two points behind Manchester United but with a game in hand. They will visit West Bromwich Albion next Tuesday.

