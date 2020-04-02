Man who completed quarantine further isolated after presenting high fever

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A man who had completed the 14 day mandatory self-quarantine in Kitgum municipality has been retained after presenting high fever while undergoing screening at Kitgum general hospital.

The suspect was reportedly sent into isolation on Wednesday afternoon after his temperature measured 38 degrees celsius which is above the normal body temperature.

He had reportedly spent the past two weeks in self-isolation in Kitgum Municipality along with his colleague following their return from a suburb in Kenya’s capital Nairobi.

Uganda Radio Network understands that upon completing the 14 days of mandatory self-isolation, the two visited Kitgum hospital for review to get clearance from the COVID-19 Task force for having successfully completed quarantine.

Dr. Geoffrey Okello, the acting Medical Superintendent Kitgum General Hospital says they collected swab samples from the suspect on Wednesday and sent them for medical tests at Uganda Virus Research Institute Entebbe.

He says they couldn’t risk leaving him to mingle with the community since his temperature was high. “We had to subject this gentleman under isolation and close monitoring because after finishing the self-isolation, we subjected him to screening but his temperature was high. We are waiting for the results to understand his status,” Dr Okello told Uganda radio Network in an interview.

He says they expect the results after 48 hours to rule out any fears. He says samples of another person, who is in isolation after presenting with COVID-19 symptoms were also sent for testing. Two people who had earlier been placed in isolation within Kitgum Municipality after presenting symptoms of high fever tested negative, according to reports released by the district health officials. The duo was isolated last week.

URN