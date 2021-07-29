Man remanded for defiling granddaughter

Otuke, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A 55 year old man in Otuke district is on remand for allegedly defiling and impregnating his granddaughter. Vito Ogwang, a resident of Tetugu village, Oluro parish, Ogor sub county in Otuke district appeared on Wednesday afternoon before the Otuke Grade One Magistrate Irene Aber, who charged him with aggravated defilement.

She didn’t allow the accused to plead to the charges since her court lacks jurisdiction over capital offences. Aber remanded Ogwang to Otuke government prison until 28th August when he will appear for the mentioning of his case.

Trouble for Ogwang started after the 15-year-old primary three granddaughter, who is three months pregnant told her clan and local council leaders that her grandfather has been sexually molesting her from January whenever her grandmother would go to the market.

John Bosco Opido, the Tetugo village LC I vice-chairperson says that they had to report the matter to the police because the girl is too young and is now psychologically disturbed. He says that the suspect confessed to the crime and was forced to pay 5 heads of cattle, a goat and Shillings 50,000 for cleansing.

Selina Akello, the victim’s grandmother who says her husband’s actions almost killed her says that she is consoled that the suspect is on remand.

