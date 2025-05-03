Man drowns while fishing in River Agago

PADER, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | A man identified as Charles Otim, 50, drowned in River Agago on Thursday afternoon at a location known locally as “Wang Kony Boo” in Agweng West Village, Pader Sub-county. The incident occurred while he was fishing.

Otim, a resident of the same village, had reportedly left home under the influence of alcohol to check his fishing net. Despite efforts by concerned community members to stop him due to his condition, Otim proceeded to the river between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., according to his brother, Peter Opoka.

When he did not return, his son went searching and found only his clothes, gumboots, and dog by the riverside. Fearing the worst, locals organized a search that resumed early Friday morning. After several hours of searching, they retrieved his body from the water. The Village Chairperson of Agweng West, David Ongwech, confirmed the recovery of the body and commended the community for their efforts in the search.

Pader Sub-county Chairperson III, Charles Kainan Okello, who visited the scene along with police from Kilak Corner, expressed concern over the circumstances surrounding the incident. “Residents should avoid entering water bodies while drunk, because such behavior endangers lives,” Okello warned. Police later handed over Otim’s body to his relatives for burial.

Local leaders have called for increased awareness around alcohol consumption and water safety to prevent similar incidents in the future. Otim is survived by his wife and nine children.

*****

URN