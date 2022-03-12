Man commits suicide over wife’s infidelity

Bududa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Buwanabisi cell, Bududa town council in Bududa district were this morning shocked after discovering one of their residents had committed suicide.

The deceased has been identified as Paulo Masika, a resident of Buwanabisi cell, Bududa town council in Bududa district.

According to Peter Lulondo, the LCI chairperson of Buwanabisi cell, Masika took a pesticide known as Rocket which took his life.

Lulondo said that before Masika drank the poison, he had a serious misunderstanding with the wife, accusing her of infidelity.

He added that as local leaders, they became involved in their matters and counseled the two sides. But unfortunately, afterwards Masika decided to kill himself at night.

Samuel Namanda, one of the neighbors also said that after Lulondo took poison, he went and slept at the veranda of his father where he was found dead this morning.

Rogers Taitika, the Elgon region police spokesperson has confirmed the incident and said that the body has been taken to Mbale city mortuary for postmortem. He urged married couples to always report their grievances to the police or local leaders rather than taking the laws into their own hands.

URN