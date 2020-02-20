Man commits suicide at In –Law’s home over conjugal rights

Lamwo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A man in Lamwo district has committed suicide at the home of his in-laws protesting a decision by his spouse to deny him his conjugal rights.

30-year-old Moses Olara, a resident of Putika Village, Agoro Sub –County in Lamwo district hanged himself on a tree around 4am Wednesday morning after his wife; Scovia Atoo denied him conjugal rights.

Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson told URN in an interview that the deceased followed his wife at his in –law’s place where she had spent an entire week helping her parents to harvest sorghum. According to Okema, Atoo rejected the deceased’s sexual advances fearing the children they were sharing with a small hut, which sparked a quarrel between the couple.

Olara stormed out of the hut saying he was returning to his home only to be found a few minutes later by his wife dangling on a tree, five meters from the hut.

Okema says police visited the scene and took the body to Kitgum Hospital for postmortem as inquiries are ongoing.

A case of suicide has been entered at Agoro Police Post under SD Ref: 05/19/02/2020.

Pat Robert Larubi, the Communication Officer Mental Health Uganda, says there is need for a community based approach to stem suicide rates in the region.

This is the 35th suicide case of suicide registered by Aswa River Police Region since October 2019.

*******

URN