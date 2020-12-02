Man arrested in Gulu for knocking two dead

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Gulu has arrested a 34-year-old man for knocking dead two people. Justine Odong, a resident of Cubu in Laroo-Pece division in Gulu city was arrested on Tuesday after the Toyota Noah registration number UBB 646P he was driving lost control and rammed into three motorcycles registration numbers UEK 323N, UFA 285S and UFC 999U all Bajaj boxers.

Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson says that one of the motorcycles was carrying two unidentified people who all died shortly on arrival at Gulu regional referral hospital.

Okema identified the injured as Bernard Ocen, aged 26 and a resident of Koro Kal, Koro sub county in Omoro district who was riding the motorcycle registration number UFA 285S and Stephen Onen, aged 21 and a resident of Layibi central in Laroo-Pece division.

Others are Milly Amongo, aged 53 and a resident of Layibi Lacan-kwite in Laroo-Pece division and Wilfred Kwoyelo, aged 27 and sugarcane seller along Gulu-Kampala highway.

According to Okema, Odong was arrested and detained at Gulu central police station while the vehicle and the motorcycles have been parked at the police station pending Inspectorate of Vehicles -IOV inspection.

Okema also added that preliminary findings indicate that Odong was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Causing bodily injury or death through dangerous driving is contrary to Section 108 (1) of the Traffic and Road Safety Act of 1998 and anybody who commits the offence is liable on conviction to a fine of not less than seventy-five currency points and not exceeding two hundred currency points or imprisonment of not less than two years and not exceeding five years or both.

