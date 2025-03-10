Man arrested for setting up own police station in the village

Police in Uasin Gishu have launched investigations after a man was found to have illegally set up a police patrol base in Cherus Centre, Kesses Sub-County, without the knowledge or authorization of the National Police Service (NPS).

According to reports, the suspect, Collins Leitich, alias Chepkulei, a resident of Asis Village in Ndugulu location, took it upon himself to establish a police patrol base at a building, and went as far as painting the structure in official police colours, creating the impression of a legitimate security post.

The discovery of the unauthorized base was made by local authorities, who promptly commenced investigations.

Officers from Kamuyu Police Post, under Kondoo Police Station, were alerted and recorded the incident under OB04/08/03/2025.

Residents expressed shock at the revelation.

“We were surprised to learn that the police patrol base was not official. Many of us thought it was a genuine initiative to improve security in the area,” said one of the residents.

Authorities have yet to establish the suspect’s motive for setting up the unauthorized patrol base.

Police have assured residents that appropriate action will be taken as they continue with their investigations.

****

SOURCE: CITIZEN DIGITAL