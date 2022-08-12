Man arrested for assaulting traffic officer on duty

Apac, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Apac district has arrested Moses Orec for allegedly assaulting a traffic police officer on duty.

Orec, a resident of Lela village, Awila Parish, Akokoro sub-county in Apac district was arrested on Thursday after he assaulted John Tenywa, a traffic police officer.

It is alleged that Tenywa while on duty stopped Orec who was riding on a motorcycle along the Akokoro-Apac road but Orec declined to stop, forcing Tenywa and another officer to pursue him.

When Orec was intercepted, he assaulted the traffic officers who later managed to overpower him, arrest and briefly detain him at Aluga police post. However, while being transported on a motorcycle to Apac CPS, they were involved in an accident.

Jimmy Patrick Okema, the North Kyoga Police Spokesperson says that the suspect turned violent as he was being taken to the police station causing the policeman to lose control.

According to Okema, preliminary findings show that the suspect was afraid of being taken to Apac police station because he has been on the run for a crime he committed last year.

“It was established later that Orec had a sanctioned file of assault against one Felix Ogwal, a resident of Ariyo yat cell in Akokoro sub-county, an incident which occurred in 2021 but all along he was on the run,” Okema said.

