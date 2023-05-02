Man arrested for allegedly killing mother and daughter in Moroto land dispute

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have arrested a man suspected of killing a mother and daughter in Kanakomol village, Nadunget Sub County, Moroto district over land. The prime suspect, Mark Losike, had been on the run after allegedly killing Martina Lopido, 68, and her daughter Anna Mary Nakoru, 38, who was also a councilor for the North division in Moroto municipality.

It’s alleged that Losike, who is also a nephew of the family, wanted the nine-acre land in question to be divided so he could claim his own portion. However, the family rejected the proposal, and the matter ended up in court. On April 27, 2023, Losike allegedly attacked the two while they were in the garden with a spear, killing them instantly, a day before the court was set to hear the case.

According to Justin Tuko, the Moroto Deputy Resident District Commissioner, the suspect was arrested on Monday evening in Nabokat village, Nadunget Sub County. The authorities received reliable information that the suspect had been moving around different villages within the area to avoid arrest.

They found him drinking waragi with other community members, and the security forces immediately cordoned off the area, leading to his arrest. Tuko revealed that they also arrested two others who were among the first group that came to threaten the deceased before Losike carried out the murder.

Michael Longole, the Mt. Moroto regional Police spokesperson, confirmed the arrest, saying that the suspect is in custody at the Moroto Central Police Station. He added that the joint security forces had been doing everything possible to apprehend the culprit, who was the most wanted for the gruesome murder of the family members.

Longole also mentioned that the suspect was arrested with the spear he used to commit the crime during the attack. The suspect will appear in court to answer murder charges once the file is ready.

