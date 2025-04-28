Man arrested for alleged murder of woman, 3-year-old girl

Nakaseke, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Nakaseke have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a woman and her granddaughter at Wakayamba Village in Kikamulo Sub-County.

Specioza Nakato, aged 53, and her three-year-old granddaughter, Sheilla, were found murdered in a coffee plantation on Wednesday night.

Sam Twineamazima, the Savannah Regional police publicist, has revealed the identity of the suspect as Ben Tushabe, 33. He is a resident of the same area.

Twiineamazima explains that the deployment of the police canine unit led to the arrest of Tushabe. According to Twiineamazima, the dog led them past several homes up to Tushabe’s home and stopped there.

However, Twiineamazima says that although Tushabe is in their custody, the force is still intensifying the search for more accomplices as it continues with investigations.

URN