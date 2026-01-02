Mamdani sworn in as New York City’s first Muslim mayor

NEW YORK | Xinhua | Democrat Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as New York City mayor on Thursday, becoming the first Muslim leader of America’s largest city by population with a vow to combat the city’s affordability crisis.

In his inauguration ceremony, Mamdani reiterated his campaign promises to make the city more affordable for working people. These include freezing rents, taxing the wealthiest, providing free buses and childcare, and launching a pilot of city-run grocery stores.

The 34-year-old mayor pledged to deliver an agenda of safety, affordability and abundance — one “where government looks and lives like the people it represents, never flinches in the fight against corporate greed, and refuses to cower before challenges that others have deemed too complicated.”

Mamdani, born in Uganda, became the first Muslim mayor of New York City after defeating former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in November last year. ■