MALARIA: Uganda receives 1,000 litres of biolarvicide from Tanzania to fight spread

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Government of Uganda has received over 1,000 litres of biolarvicide from the United Republic of Tanzania to support efforts in eradicating malaria and other vector-borne diseases in the country. The donation follows a sideline meeting between Zanzibar President Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi and Uganda’s Vice President Maj (Rtd) Jessica Alupo during the 2023 G77 + China Summit of Heads of State in Cuba.

During the meeting, Alupo—who was representing President Yoweri Museveni—proposed that Uganda join Tanzania and Zanzibar in using biolarvicides to combat malaria and related diseases. Receiving the donation at the Ministry of Health headquarters, Alupo expressed gratitude to Dr. Mwinyi and the Tanzanian government for what she described as “unselfish generosity” towards Uganda and their continued cordial relations.

She noted that the biolarvicide consignment would ease the malaria burden in Uganda, which continues to strain households through medical bills, lost productivity, and long-term disability. She underlined that reducing mosquitoes will lower not only malaria, but also other diseases that pose a public health risk. The Vice President also mentioned Uganda’s recent launch of a malaria vaccine added to the routine immunization schedule to protect children under five from severe malaria. She called on Ugandans to support the vaccination campaign.

Experts have long cautioned that mosquitoes transmit more than just malaria. Other diseases include lymphatic filariasis (elephantiasis), yellow fever, and Zika virus. Health Minister Dr. Ruth Aceng commended Alupo for her role in securing the donation. She acknowledged Uganda’s ecological blessings, such as lush vegetation and abundant water bodies, but noted that these also create ideal conditions for vector-borne diseases.

She cited the World Malaria Report 2023, which ranks Uganda third globally in malaria cases and seventh in malaria-related deaths. Dr. Aceng expressed confidence that integrating the malaria vaccine with other interventions like larviciding, insecticide-treated nets, and indoor residual spraying would help save lives, especially among vulnerable groups like children and pregnant women.

She reiterated the Ministry’s goal of eliminating malaria and neglected tropical diseases by 2030 in line with Vision 2040 and broader development goals. Aceng informed VP Alupo that the relationship she has established with the United Republic of Tanzania—via H.E. Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi—is a significant step forward in the country’s efforts to eradicate malaria and other vector-borne diseases.

Tanzania’s Ambassador to Uganda, Maj. Gen. Paul Kisesa Simuli, emphasized his country’s long-standing commitment to malaria control through the use of mosquito nets and indoor spraying. He stressed the bond between Uganda and Tanzania as development partners united by geography, culture, and shared goals.

Dr. Charles Olaro, Director of Health Services at the Ministry of Health, said Uganda is expanding its integrated service delivery to optimize use of resources. He explained that Larval Source Management—which includes habitat modification and larviciding—targets mosquito breeding before they mature and transmit disease.

Dr. Olaro noted that the Ministry is currently implementing larviciding in 11 districts: Namutumba, Kibuku, Pallisa, Otuke, Kabale, Alebtong, Lira District, Lira City, Mitooma, Rubanda, and Kisoro. These areas were selected due to their high malaria prevalence. He said the use of SAFE larvicide has yielded positive outcomes, reducing disease burden, healthcare costs, and improving community wellbeing. Encouraged by these successes, the Ministry plans to expand the larviciding programme to more districts shortly.

