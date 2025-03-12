MALARIA: Gulu health department set to rollout R21/Matrix-M

GULU, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Gulu District’s Health Department has announced plans to roll out the new malaria vaccine, R21Matrix-M, in April 2025 to support efforts in the fight against malaria elimination in the district.

Yoweri Idiba, the Assistant Gulu District Health Officer, confirmed the news during a malaria advocacy meeting held at the district headquarters last Friday. He assured health workers that the district is ready to implement a mass immunization campaign using the new vaccine.

Yoweri emphasized that malaria is a significant health burden in Gulu, being the leading cause of morbidity and mortality in the district and among the top three causes of death.

“This vaccine will help improve child survival by reducing all causes of under-5 mortality, as malaria is a major contributor. It will also reduce hospitalization and malaria-related deaths,” said Yoweri.

William Onyai, the Gulu District Health Educator, also confirmed to URN that the district is prepared for the rollout of the new vaccine. He highlighted that the vaccine would help reduce malaria-related mortality in the area.

He further noted that the vaccine has shown success in neighboring countries, including Kenya, Sudan, and Egypt, which have successfully eliminated malaria. Onyai believes that widespread community acceptance of the new vaccine will contribute to the eventual eliminate on of malaria in Gulu.

Dr. Myer Lugemwa, a Malariologist at the Malaria Elimination Division of the Ministry of Health, told URN that in October 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended the malaria vaccine as part of the malaria prevention package for countries with moderate to high transmission rates.

“Two products have been approved and pre-qualified: RTS, S/AS01 was approved in October 2021 and pre-qualified in July 2022. R21Matrix-M was approved in October 2023 and pre-qualified in December 2023,” Dr. Lugemwa noted.

He further explained that the vaccine prevents severe disease and death caused by Plasmodium falciparum (PF), although it does not provide cross-protection for non-PF species. Dr. Lugemwa encouraged the community to embrace the new vaccine, which will be administered to children under five, starting at six months of age. The vaccine will be given in four doses.

In April 2025, the Ministry of Health will introduce R21Matrix-M into routine immunization, with priority given to districts with moderate to high malaria transmission. The target population will be children aged 6 to 24 months.

