Makindye court grants journalist Moses Bwayo bail

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Makindye Magistrates court has granted bail to Moses Bwayo, a journalist.

Bwayo and eight others were remanded to Luzira Prisons on charges of unlawful assembly. The others are Shafik Ssengendo, Josca Kagabane , Mayumunah Nakamya, Shaphra Rukundo, Lillian Namulongo, Juliet Nakayiza, Emmanuel Gashumba.

Bwayo was arrested last week capturing a documentary of a song being composed by Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine.

Bwayo, who was under a contract with a UK-based production company, Southern Films, was arrested in Nsambya, a Kampala suburb.

Court presided over by Grade one Magistrate Jude Okurut on Friday directed each of the accused to pay a cash bail of 300,000 shillings and their sureties to execute a bond of five million Shillings.

Their release followed applications filed by their lawyers Caleb Alaka and Anthony Wameli.

Wameli argued that some of the female suspects are breastfeeding mothers and need to go back to their homes to look after their babies.

The prosecution alleges that the accused persons on February 24th while in Kampala unlawfully assembled at Nsambya House shooting a video shooting promoting subversion of the Government of Uganda.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Area Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango, the group was reportedly shooting a video for a song that is reportedly being composed by Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

*****

URN