Makerere University guild president out on police bond

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Makerere University Guild President Ivan Ssempijja together with three guild ministers are out on police bond. The guild ministers are Noella Awal, Ismail Katongole and Francine Ayebazibwe.

The four regained their freedom on Tuesday afternoon from the Central Police Station Kampala following their arrest on July 26, 2021.

Police picked up the student leaders on Monday on their way to the Ministry of Education and Sports to submit a petition addressing student challenges during the pandemic.

Luke Owoyesigire, the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson explains that police detained the student leaders for inciting violence.

Ssempijja has expressed their disappointment with the police, saying that they decided to walk to the Ministry as the only viable means of transport because of the suspension of both private and public means of transport.

In their July 26, 2021 petition, the student leaders demanded a waiver on functional fees, which is part of tuition. They argue that online studies did not give students a chance to fully utilize items paid for like sports, halls of residence and library among others.

They also demanded the reversal of the 12% internet tax, which they said makes online studies that are running currently because of the pandemic, very costly for students. They also want the university to halt the 15% cumulative tuition increment policy in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic constraints.

Following the nationwide lockdown announced on June 7, 2021, to contain the second wave of COVID-19, all institutions of learning closed physical classes to learners and some resorted to online studies.

