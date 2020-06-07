Makerere to slash private undergraduate admissions

Kampala, Uganda| AFP | THE INDEPENDENT | Makerere University top leadership has resolved to gradually reduce the number of undergraduate students admitted on the private scheme starting with the next academic year.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Barnabas Nawangwe, says the move is intended to give academic staff sufficient time to concentrate on research and graduate students, whose enrollment will be increased gradually.

He says they intend to cut down the intake of private undergraduate students by 10 percent in the coming Academic Year.

Makerere University usually admits 14,000 private undergraduate students each academic year. Records from the academic registrar’s office show that the university has already received 15,000 applications under the private admission scheme.

More applications are expected when government releases its sponsorship list.

Prof Umar Kakumba, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor in-charge of Academic Affairs at Makerere University, says their decision is in line with the grand vision of transitioning into a research-led university.

He however, says the move will not affect the number of government sponsored students, adding that they will continue admitting 2000 students on government sponsorship.

Kakumba says to achieve their goal of reducing the number of undergraduate students, they intend merge and scrap several programs.

Makerere has an aspiration of becoming a research-led university as embedded in its strategic plan, which expired in 2018/19. Graduate enrollment still stands at 9 percent far below the required minimum of 20 percent.

Professor Nawangwe says as Makerere University develops distance learning mechanisms, they will increase undergraduate enrollment to allow the students to enroll on online programs.

