MAKERERE: Statement from US Mission in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The U.S. Mission in Uganda has warned that the reported heavy-handed response by security services to protests against the proposed tuition increases at Makerere University ” is uncalled for, and is a direct affront to the freedoms of assembly, speech and expression guaranteed by Uganda’s constitution.”

FULL STATEMENT

The U.S. Mission in Uganda is increasingly concerned about the violence at Makerere University in response to ongoing protests against the proposed tuition increases. Footage of security services attacking unarmed students in their residence halls and attacks on journalists covering the protests are especially disturbing. This heavy-handed response by security services is uncalled for, and is a direct affront to the freedoms of assembly, speech and expression guaranteed by Uganda’s constitution. We urge the Government of Uganda to allow all Ugandans to exercise their basic rights peacefully and without fear.