Makerere stalemate continues, 9 students suspended

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A day after President Yoweri Museveni ordered for talks between students and the Makerere University administration, the stalemate is not about to end following a new announcement of suspension and warning of over 30.

Makerere University has just released a statement stating that, “In light of the recent student unrests and protests against the Fees Policy, Management has taken disciplinary action against some students. Affected students are requested to collect their letters from the Office of the Dean of Students.”

A statement from the university said they had taken disciplinary action on students who have destroyed university property, injured fellow students and property for businesses operating outside.

SUSPENDED STUDENTS

1. Frank Bwambale

2. Saasiraabo Siperia

3. Rogers Mbajjo Ssebiraalo

4. Derrick Ojambo Wabwire

5. Musiri David

6. Kyeyune Ivan

7. Mutatina Seiz

8. Dhabona Job

9. Ssenoga Simon

WARNED STUDENTS

1. Kirabo Marion

2. Namiiro Sarah Aminah

3. Mariam Kyomugasho Mugisha

4. Annah Ashaba

5. Rodney Kiggundu

6. Omunyokol Lydia

7. Judith Nalukwago

8. Musiimenta Anitah

9. Mwesigwa Peninnah Balambi

10. Nyangoma Pamerah

11. Elith Nabimanya

12. Benjamin Ahikiriza

13. Sserwadda Isaiah

14. Nyinamanyonyi Marvin

15. Kayondo Vicent

16. Ouma Epaphrus

17. Tumusiime Joseph

18. Babirye Nicky Namisi

19. Mutangana Tyson

20. Mutagubya Allan

21. Agaba Derrick

22. Oreret Erasmus

23. Omoit Elvis

24. Ayebazibwe Edgar

25. Waswa Ronald

26. Bukenya Lukman