Makerere stalemate continues, 9 students suspended

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A day after President Yoweri Museveni ordered for talks between students and the Makerere University administration, the stalemate is not about to end following a new announcement of suspension and warning of over 30.
Makerere University has just released a statement stating that, “In light of the recent student unrests and protests against the Fees Policy, Management has taken disciplinary action against some students. Affected students are requested to collect their letters from the Office of the Dean of Students.”
A statement from the university said they had taken disciplinary action on students who have destroyed university property, injured fellow students and property for businesses operating outside.
SUSPENDED STUDENTS
1. Frank Bwambale
2. Saasiraabo Siperia
3. Rogers Mbajjo Ssebiraalo
4. Derrick Ojambo Wabwire
5. Musiri David
6. Kyeyune Ivan
7. Mutatina Seiz
8. Dhabona Job
9. Ssenoga Simon
WARNED STUDENTS
1. Kirabo Marion
2. Namiiro Sarah Aminah
3. Mariam Kyomugasho Mugisha
4. Annah Ashaba
5. Rodney Kiggundu
6. Omunyokol Lydia
7. Judith Nalukwago
8. Musiimenta Anitah
9. Mwesigwa Peninnah Balambi
10. Nyangoma Pamerah
11. Elith Nabimanya
12. Benjamin Ahikiriza
13. Sserwadda Isaiah
14. Nyinamanyonyi Marvin
15. Kayondo Vicent
16. Ouma Epaphrus
17. Tumusiime Joseph
18. Babirye Nicky Namisi
19. Mutangana Tyson
20. Mutagubya Allan
21. Agaba Derrick
22. Oreret Erasmus
23. Omoit Elvis
24. Ayebazibwe Edgar
25. Waswa Ronald
26. Bukenya Lukman