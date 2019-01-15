Major power blackout hits South Western Uganda districts

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A major power blackout has hit several Southwestern districts for over 24 hours crippling business. The blackout, which started on Sunday morning, has affected Ntungamo, Rukiga, Kabale, Rubanda, Rukungiri, Kanungu and Kisoro districts.

In Ntungamo and Kabale districts, the outage has triggered water shortage since National Water and Sewerage Corporation can’t pump water without power.

A staff attached to National Water and Sewerage Corporation- Ntungamo told URN on condition of anonymity that the outage has made it difficult for them to pump water.

Julius Katungi, a resident of Ndeija town council in Mbarara district sells milk. He says his business has been hit hard but the power outage since he can’t preserve his milk.

Katungi says such outages are bad yet they are not communicated in advance. Samuel Habaasa, a resident of Ntungamo town who operates a video hall, says the outage forced him to resort to a generator, which is costly to run.

He faults UMEME for failing to notify the business community in case they plan major repairs.

Isaac Katewanga, the Western Region UMEME manager blames the outage on a fault along the Mbarara- Kabale line.

He says their engineers are doing everything possible to restore supply.

URN