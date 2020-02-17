Museveni, Besigye mourn Maj. Gen Benon Biraro

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hundreds of mourners on Sunday turned up to bid farewell to the former presidential candidate Maj. Gen. Benon Buta Biraro. Biraro was laid to rest at his ancestral home in Rukiga Rwengando, Nyarugando Parish, Masha sub county Isingiro district.

Biraaro was praised for contributing to development in his home area and nation.

Nathan Karema, a resident of Masha says that the late Gen Biraro was a person who loved development and advocated for poverty eradication at household level.

Karema says that Biraro was a good farmer and was a good leader exhibiting good skills in farming and leadership.

Aaron Nyesiga, a resident of Rumuri cell, says that the late Biraro constructed a church in the area, a borehole and water dams that benefited over four villages in Masha parish.

President Yoweri Museveni in his message read by the Minister of Security Gen Elly Tumwine said that the late Biraaro was one of the patriotic leaders whose actions matched his words.

Besigye, a former Presidential candidate and political commissar, hailed Biraro, saying “the numbers and broad spectrum of mourners reflected Gen Biraaro’s all-round goodness.”

Joy Biraaro, praised her late husband as a loving and caring person.

Maj. Gen Benon Biraaro succumbed to colon cancer on Wednesday afternoon in Kampala Hospital. Biraaro was on 6th February 2020, admitted with colon cancer, a disease he had battled for many years.

He attended Nyakasura Secondary School for O and A levels later attended Makerere University and graduated in 1982 with a Bachelor of Arts in political science.

In 1982 he joined the NRA bush war that liberated the country.

