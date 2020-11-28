Mahrez bangs hat-trick as City ease past Burnely #MCIBUR

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Riyad Mahrez hit a hat-trick and Kevin De Bruyne assisted two as Manchester City beat Burnley 5-0 for the fourth consecutive time at home.

City set the tone early on when Mahrez collected De Bruyne’s pass and curled in in the sixth minute. Mahrez struck again on 22 minutes, finishing from Kyle Walker’s quick throw-in.

Benjamin Mendy scored his first Man City goal on 41 minutes, converting De Bruyne’s assist for 3-0.

Jay Rodriguez forced a save from Ederson before City made the match safe with two goals in four minutes after the break.

Ferran Torres made it 4-0 with his first Premier League goal, then Mahrez completed his treble on 69 minutes with a header from substitute Phil Foden’s cross.

Burnley were spared conceding a sixth when an own goal by Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell was overturned by VAR for offside.

City move up to eighth with 15 points. Burnley remain 17th on five points.