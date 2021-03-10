Magogo promises to keep hippos team together

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Federation of Uganda Football Association-FUFA President, Moses Magogo has unveiled his plans to keep the current Hippos team together for all other forthcoming championships. He was receiving the team following their return from the U20 Afcon finals in Mauritania.

The Hippos lost 3-0 in the final match to Ghana. According to Magogo, the Federation intends to engage the team in different youth championship including the Olympic qualifiers as well as improving youth competitions in the country to keep the youngsters active.

He also revealed that the Federation plans to sponsor ten local coaches to attend international coaching courses to help develop the young players. Magogo also asked the clubs to invest in younger players and give them playing time.

There have been concerns about the youngster’s failure to advance to the senior team, the Uganda Cranes. The Hippos Head coach, Morley Byekwaso, says that they have advised the players to fight up to the senior level.

Some of the players shared their dream in an interview with URN following their outstanding performance in the Afcon tournament. Derrick Kakooza, the U20 Afcon top scorer thanked God for the goals he scored.

He promised to double his efforts to improve his performance in his local club, the Uganda Police FC.

Defender Aziz Kayondo, who featured in the best eleven of the tournament described the U20 Afcon tournament as history, saying that he is going to push himself harder to meet his target.

Bobosi Byaruhanga, who plays for Vipers SC said that he is going to work harder and pay keen attention to his coaches so that he plays top-level football.

Richard Basangwa also promised to compete for more playing time at Vipers SC where he expects huge competition.

This was the debut appearance of the Uganda Hippos in the championship. In addition to reaching the finals, the won the fair play team award with two payers featuring in the best eleven as well as producing the top scorer of the tournament.

********

URN