Magero seals MTN Quarterly Tee win at Entebbe Club

Entebbe, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | Stephen Magero on Saturday claimed his first overall MTN September Quarterly Tee at the par 71, Entebbe club.

The handicap 21 golfer had the lowest score and finest result of 63 nett to beat a field of 168 golfers from all over the country in a tightly contested Mug.

“I am pleased,” Magero stated after his win. “Hopefully I can continue to play well and return my handicap to the mid teens from the current 21.”

The chase for the overall Quarterly Tee Best Male and Female titles intensified with some remarkable results for particular golfers who are in the race.

Edith Wamalwa and Maxi Byenkya picked up 561 and 567 points from the Best 8, leading to the grand finale in December. Peace Helen leads the Ladies race with 558. The men’s race has Said Kirarira leading with 551 going into the final.

In the Mug proper, Paul Habyarimana was Group A winner with 68 nett, while Casper Tevin Okiru was the Group B winner with 64 nett, and Paul Katuramu claimed Group C with 66 nett on countback.

Maxi Byenkya was the Ladies Group A winner with 69 nett while Esther Aganyira had 64 nett.

The senior category was won by Abbas Luyombo, with 71 nett.

The monthly Tee is bankrolled by MTN Uganda as the flagship sponsor, with Cfao Motors, Castle Lite, Wtw and MTN Momo co-sponsoring.