Magengo, Rispa Cherop come top in 2025 National Mountain Championships

Kapchorwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan Long-distance runners Martin Kiprotich Magengo and Rispa Cherop won the senior men’s and women’s titles respectively at the 2025 National Mountain and Trail Running Championships, held on Saturday, August 15th in Kapchorwa.

Magengo, representing Police Athletics Club, clocked 52 minutes and 58 seconds to secure victory in the 14-kilometre men’s senior race. He was closely followed by Isaac Masao of Arua Athletics Association Club, who posted 53 minutes and 25 seconds, while Abel Chebet, also of Police, finished third in 53 minutes and 45 seconds.

Magengo broke away from the leading pack at the 11-kilometre mark and maintained a steady pace to the finish line. He attributed his win to divine guidance and the efforts of his coaching team.

“It was a tough race, especially due to the cold weather and persistent drizzles, but I thank God and my coaches for helping me prepare well,” Magengo said after the race.

In the women’s senior category, Rispa Cherop Chelimo of Prisons Athletics Club crossed the finish line in 1 hour, 1 minute, and 16 seconds, taking first place. She was followed by Kerine Cherop of UPDF Athletics Club, who finished in 1 hour, 1 minute, and 40 seconds, while Esther Chekwemoi of Police Athletics Club came third in 1 hour, 33 minutes, and 33 seconds.

In the junior men’s race, Enos Chebet of Arua Athletics Association Club emerged winner with a time of 32 minutes and 6 seconds. In the junior women’s category, Nancy Chekwurui of UPDF Athletics Club took the title in 38 minutes and 56 seconds.

Organised by the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF), the annual championships attracted elite athletes from athletics clubs across the country. The event also served as a selection trial for Uganda’s national team ahead of the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships, scheduled to take place from September 25th to 28th in Canfranc-Pirineos, Spain.

According to Paul Okello, UAF’s Competitions Organising Secretary, the performances were promising, and the federation is confident in fielding a strong team for the international event. “We are impressed by the level of competition. This gives us a solid pool to select from. A team of 24 athletes will be officially named after the final review,” Okello said.

The National Mountain and Trail Running Championships are part of UAF’s wider strategy to promote mountain and trail running as recognized disciplines in Uganda’s athletics development agenda.

***

URN