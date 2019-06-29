Magara murder prime suspect returned to Luzira

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The prime suspect in the murder of accountant Susan Magara, Patrick Agaba has been sent back to Luzira prison until July 12. The decision followed a request by State Prosecutor Jacqueline Akao for more time to complete investigations into the charges awaiting Agaba, also known as Pato.

Although the file did not contain any detail on the charges for which Agaba appeared in court today, URN has learnt that the charge was in relation to the kidnap of one Joan Alupo, in May 2013. It is alleged that Agaba kidnapped Alupo with intent to procure a ransom.

Agaba appeared in a court presided over by Grade One Magistrate Jude Okumu through a live video conferencing link from Luzira prison, and represented in court by lawyer Christine Atukwatse who was holding briefs for lawyer Robert Mackey.

Agaba was extradited from South Africa on May 15, 2019, to Uganda to face justice as the Prime Suspect in the Susan Magara Murder case. Magara an Accountant with Bwendeiro Dairy Farm was kidnapped on February 7, 2018, and held captive by her kidnappers who had sought a ransom of USD 1 million (3.6 billion shillings).

It is said that Magara’s parents negotiated with the kidnappers to set her free upon raising 700 million shillings. Even with the payment, Magara was killed and her body dumped in Kitiko village between Kigo and Kajjansi along the Entebbe Expressway.

On November 21, 2018, Buganda Road Magistrates court committed nine suspects jointly charged with Agaba on charges of kidnapping and murdering Magara. They are Abas Buvumbo, Yusuf Lubega, Hussein Wasswa, Muzamiru Ssali, Hassan Kato Miiro, Hajara Nakandi, Abubaker Kyewolwa, Mahad Kasalita, an Imam at Usafi Mosque and Ismail Bukenya.

The group has since been on remand waiting for trial in the High Court. Their trial had earlier stalled due to the delayed extradition of Agaba the prime suspect.

