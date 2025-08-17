Madina wins back-to-back at UGC Ladies Open at Kitante

Kampala, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | Tanzania’s Iddi Madina, reclaimed the Uganda Golf Club, Ladies Open on Saturday at the par 72, Kitante course. The Arusha Gymkhana lady Golfer won by 4 strokes with scores of 72, 75, 80, 227 gross over 54 holes.

“Trusting the process is the key” Madina said in an interview after her second victory at the event organised by the UGC Ladies Section. “Im feeling good to win two times in a row, however there is still work needed to win more events.”

Last year she won this event beat her friend Peace Kabasweka and eventually went on to breaking her duck at the Uganda Ladies Open winning at Entebbe Club and claiming her second major having previously won the Entebbe Ladies Open in 2013.

Judith Komugisha, finished runner up with a score of 72, 79, 79, 230 while the third was Meron Kyomugisha with 79, 80, 81, 240 with Martha Babirye, Gloria Mbaguta finished fourth and fifth respectively. The total prize kitty for the gross Ladies was 7 million with the winner taking the biggest percentage.

National team player Joseph Cwinyaai and South Africa based professional Ronald Rugumayo claimed the Gross and Professionals category with each claiming the biggest percentage of the prize kitty of 5 million and 10 million respectively.

The4 tournament was sponsored by King Ceasar University, Equity Bank, Pepsi Uganda, Kenya Airways, Wandaz, Johnnie Walker, Sheraton Hotel, DT Logistics, Ekspreso