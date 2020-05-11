Macron, Johnson agree no UK quarantine for travellers from France: Elysee

Paris, France | AFP | British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron have agreed there should for now be no quarantine measures for travellers arriving in Britain from France, the Elysee said on Sunday.

Johnson said Sunday that Britain would “soon” quarantine air passengers from abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some reports had indicated London was contemplating a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all travellers from outside the British Isles.

In telephone talks, the two leaders vowed to work together to prevent the risk of cross-border contamination as COVID-19 infections finally begin to fall, the Elysee said.

“No quarantine measure will apply to travellers from France at this stage; any measure from one side or the other will be taken in a coordinated and reciprocal way,” the Elysee said.

It added that a working group would be set up “to ensure this cooperation during the next weeks”.

Tens of thousands of people cross between Britain and France every day in normal times, with many using the Eurostar trains that whisk travellers between the two countries through the Channel Tunnel in just over two hours.