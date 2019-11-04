‘Machar, Kiir to hold talks in Kampala’

Juba, South Sudan | THE INDEPENDENT | The Sudanese People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) has confirmed that its leader Dr. Riek Machar will travel to Kampala for a planned meeting with South Sudan President Salva Kiir tomorrow.

In an interview with Radio Tamazuj, the deputy spokesman for the SPLM-IO Manawa Peter Gatkouth, revealed the meeting is set, a continuation of stalled discussions on a transitional government for the troubled South Sudan nation.

“The Kampala meeting will be attended by President Salva Kiir, President of the Sudanese Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and opposition leader Riek Machar,” Gatkouth told Radio Tamazuj.

This would be the third face-to-face meeting between the two principals since the signing of the revitalized peace agreement in September 2018.