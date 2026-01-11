Macclesfield causes massive FA Cup upset, Manchester City scores 10

LONDON, UK | Xinhua | Sixth-tier Macclesfield caused one of the biggest upsets in FA Cup history on Saturday when it knocked reigning champion Crystal Palace out of the competition with a 2-1 home win.

Goals from Paul Dawson and Isaac Buckley-Ricketts after 43 and 61 minutes put the team from the National League North into dreamland against a strong Crystal Palace side.

The Premier League side piled pressure in the closing minutes, but it wasn’t until the 90th minute that Yeremy Pino scored with a free kick, and Macclesfield held on despite some desperate pressure from Crystal Palace in an incredibly tense injury time.

Manchester City gave a debut to new signing Antoine Semenyo and he was on target in a 10-1 thrashing of Exeter City in which Rico Lewis scored twice.

Burnley enjoyed an easy 5-1 win over Championship side Millwall with Ashley Barnes scoring twice, while Brentford cruised past the Championship’s bottom side Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 with goals in each half from Keane Lewis-Potter and Mathias Jensen.

Fulham came back from conceding an early goal to beat second-tier Middlesbrough 3-1 with Harry Wilson on target again for Marco Silva’s side.

Newcastle and Bournemouth produced a 3-3 thriller, which ended with Newcastle winning 7-6 in the penalty shootout. Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon scored for Newcastle, while Alex Scott, David Brooks and Marcus Tavernier were on target for Bournemouth, who forced the shootout with Tavernier’s 120th-minute goal.

Laim Rosenior’s debut as Chelsea coach ended with a 5-1 win away to Charlton Athletic with goals from Jorrel Hato, Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Guiu, Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez, as Chelsea gave its Championship rival no option of an upset.

Aston Villa won 2-1 away to Tottenham with goals from Emiliano Buendia and Morgan Rogers to pile the pressure on Spurs’ coach Thomas Frank.

Sunderland qualified for the fourth round after winning a penalty shootout away to Everton after 120 minutes ended 1-1, with Everton netting a 89th-minute penalty to cancel Sunderland’s opening goal from Enzo Le Fee.

Wolverhampton Wanderers had few problems with fourth-division Shrewsbury Town, with striker Jorgen Strand Larsen hitting a hat-trick in a 6-1 win.

Second-division Wrexham caused the first surprise of the round on Friday night, beating Nottingham Forest on penalties after 120 minutes had ended in a 3-3 draw.

Elsewhere, Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Stoke City, Southampton, Burton Albion, Bristol City, Grimsby Town, Birmingham City, Oxford United, Port Vale and Wigan Athletic also progressed to the fourth round. ■