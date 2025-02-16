M23 demands Burundian troops’ withdrawal after capture of Bukavu

Bukavu, DRC | THE INDEPENDENT | The March 23 Movement (M23) rebels have claimed the capture of Bukavu, the largest city in South Kivu Province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The city reportedly fell into the hands of the rebels on Friday night after the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) and its allies retreated without resistance toward Nkomo, Nyengezi, Ruzizi, and surrounding areas.

The fall of Bukavu followed the capture of Kavumu Airport between Thursday and Friday after intense fighting. On Saturday afternoon, M23 rebels released videos showing their fighters walking through the streets of Bukavu. Later, the group’s political spokesperson, Lawrence Kanyuka, issued a statement alleging that FARDC and its allies looted civilian property during their retreat. He also warned Burundian soldiers fighting alongside FARDC to withdraw or face consequences.

The Congolese government has yet to comment on M23’s claims. The rebels’ recent rapid advances, including the earlier capture of Goma, suggest that the ceasefire order issued by the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) heads of state may not be holding. The M23 insurgency, which resumed in 2022 under Bertrand Bisimwa and Emmanuel Sultan Makenga, has led to the occupation of several areas in North Kivu and South Kivu provinces.

In August 2024, Bisimwa and Makenga allied with former election official Corneille Nangaa to strengthen their offensive against the Congolese government. Kinshasa has repeatedly accused Rwanda of backing M23, a claim both Rwanda and the rebel group deny. The rebels insist their fight is against corruption, xenophobia, and discrimination within the Congolese leadership.

