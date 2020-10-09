Luwero district DP executive committee members cross to NUP

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Democratic Party has registered another setback after the District and Town Councils’ Party Executive committee leaders in Luwero district defected to National Unity Platform.

Luwero district was a DP stronghold until the National Resistance Army-NRA launched a guerilla war in the area between 1981-1986. During the time, many DP members crossed to NRM and the few who remained shied away from contesting on the party ticket or even, identifying with the party candidates.

But in 2011, the Democratic Party rejuvenated its structures following the landslide victory of Brenda Nabukenya as District Woman MP, defeating NRM’s Rebecca Nalwanga. Since then, DP has won several seats especially amongst councillors at both sub-counties and town councils.

But all the leaders behind the rejuvenation of Party structures have now crossed to National Unity Platform plunging the party in a leadership crisis. Among them is Erasto Kibirango, the DP District Chairperson, the former District Woman MP Brenda Nabukenya who has been serving as Secretary for Women Affairs and Lawrence Sewino, the Secretary for Youths Affairs.

Robert Ssekitoleko, a contestant for the Bamunanika County Parliamentary seat has also crossed to NUP and has since secured the NUP ticket to contest for the seat, while Brenda Nabukenya has also been approved as the NUP flagbearer for the District woman MP’ seat.

Kibirango who has since been nominated to contest for the District Chairperson’s seat as the NUP candidate, says that the current political wave in the country has forced them to cross to NUP to cause a regime change in both the local government and national leadership. He appealed to the NUP leadership to live to the expectations of the supporters to avoid a reverse wave.

Lawrence Sewino the former DP Youths leader is now among the leaders appointed to vet NUP flagbearers in Wobulenzi town council.

The few who have remained in DP leadership have also decided to contest on Party ticket but promote NUP Principal Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu as their Presidential candidate.

Emmanuel Nsubuga, the Democratic Party Chairperson for Luweero town council says that although the defections will affect the party, those who remained will carry on. Nsubuga has now declared himself as District DP Chairman saying there was a leadership gap which needed to be filled while David Lule Muzzanganda, the DP Vice Chairperson for Luwero said he applied for leave from the Party leadership and won’t contest for any seat in the next five years.

So far there is one aspirant Charles Ssebyala who has applied for the DP ticket to contest in the Katikamu North Parliamentary race. Sebyala returned to DP early this week after NUP denied him a ticket on the same seat.

Recently the Democratic Party President Norbert Mao said although the party was saddened by the defection of Members of Parliament and other members to the National Unity Platform, he was working around the clock to replace them.

