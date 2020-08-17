Luuk de Jong strikes as Sevilla knock out Man United 2-1

Cologne, Germany | THE INDEPENDENT | Luuk de Jong struck 12 minutes from time as Sevilla advanced to their fourth UEFA Europa League final in seven years on Sunday.

The Red Devils started aggressively, snapping into challenges, committing men forward and causing terror with their direct running. It soon brought the opener after Anthony Martial’s cute disguised pass led to a foul on Marcus Rashford from Diego Carlos. With a hop, skip and a jump, Bruno Fernandes dispatched the penalty.

United sat back, Sevilla grew into the game and on 26 minutes they were level as Suso ghosted in at the far post to expertly sweep Sergio Reguilón’s cross past the recalled David de Gea. Back came United, more sustained now, but the brilliant Yassine Bounou kept them at bay, a hat-trick of saves to deny Martial early in the second half the highlight.

Twelve minutes from time came the sucker punch as Jesús Navas whipped in a cross that the unmarked Luuk de Jong, a one-time Newcastle loanee, guided in on the volley. United threw everything forward in the final stages but were met with a wall of white. Sevilla’s remarkable love affair with this competition goes on.