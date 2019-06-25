Lukwago starts probe into Kawempe property valuation exercise

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago has commenced investigations into the property valuation exercise for Kawempe Division.

On Monday, Lukwago held a closed-door meeting with a team from the valuation office and leaders from Kawempe division.

Earlier this month, council leaders in Kawempe and residents protested the property taxes levied on residential and commercial buildings.

They argued that KCCA team did not visit and value their properties but went ahead to levy high taxes, some urged that taxes were levied on residential property while other generally complained of high taxes resulting from overestimation of their property during valuation.

The leaders also said that they had not been sensitized. They asked the Lord Mayor to declare the entire valuation process null and void.

Now Lukwago says that he will probe the valuation exercise. Lukwago advised the property owners to exploit the KCCA property valuation court option as he continues to investigate how the valuation exercise was conducted.

The report given by the valuation team showed that the leadership of Kawempe division had been involved in the process.

The KCCA valuation team report indicates that KCCA conducted parish by parish and village by village engagements meeting property owners and local leaders within their areas sensitizing them on the property valuation process and its benefits to city development.

URN