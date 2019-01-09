Lukwago asks IGP to withdraw head of KCCA Law Enforcement

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | City Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago has petitioned the Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola, asking him to recall Kituuma Rusoke, the head of the Kampala Capital City Authority- KCCA law enforcement team.

In a November 8th, 2019 letter to Ochola, Lukwago indicates that a KCCA Council meeting on August 16th 2018 resolved that Rusoke should be reprimanded and sent back to police headquarters.

The decision, he said, followed an event in 2017 that saw 38-year-old Olivia Basemera, a street vendor lose her life. Basemera jumped to death in Nakivubo Channel in a desperate attempt to escape from KCCA law enforcers. According to Lukwago, Kituuma’s continued stay at the Authority is a clear manifestation of impunity.

Lukwago also says that while Rusoke was deployed as the head of security unit at KCCA, the officer was illegally assigned the duty of heading the KCCA Law Enforcement Team, which isn’t a police unit.

He says that Rusoke is heading the enforcement team without any contract or appointment letter from KCCA.

Police Spokesperson, Emilian Kayima declined to comment on the matter, saying he is yet to receive a copy of Lukwago’s letter.

*****

URN